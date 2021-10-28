Overview

Dr. John Leech, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pottstown, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital, Pottstown Hospital and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Leech works at Tri County Academic Urology in Pottstown, PA with other offices in Phoenixville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.