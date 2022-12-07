Overview

Dr. John Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Lee works at Digestive Health Associates Of Texas in Rowlett, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.