Dr. John Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They completed their fellowship with Oxford University



Dr. Lee works at Illinois Cancer Specialists in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Bolingbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.