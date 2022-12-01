Dr. John Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Frisco, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists6300 W Parker Rd Ste 322, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-7870
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Frisco
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good
About Dr. John Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lee has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.