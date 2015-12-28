Dr. John Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lee, MD
Dr. John Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
John C. H. Lee MD2153 N King St Ste 321, Honolulu, HI 96819 Directions (808) 841-3644
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I've been a patient since I was in high school. He has also delivered my 2 girls (1vaginal/1emergency c-section at 23 weeks). I'm still under his care for my 3rd pregnancy and have cervical incompetence so I visit him weekly! Dr. Lee and his staff are pleasant and have been so supportive throughout my whole experience with them from making appointments to service! They are absolutely #1! It's been a long/tough road for me but having them as part of my team, I'M TRULY BLESSED & FOREVER GRATEFUL!
About Dr. John Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
