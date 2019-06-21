Overview

Dr. John Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.



Dr. Lee works at Lee, Thomas E DMD in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.