Overview

Dr. John Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Lee works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.