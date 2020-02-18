Overview

Dr. John Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Santa Rosa Women's Center in Milton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.