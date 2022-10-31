Dr. John Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Lee, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation Medicine424 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is always on top of things.. Won't leave anything amiss. Caring and attentive
About Dr. John Lee, MD
- Transplant Nephrology
- English
- 1154588572
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
