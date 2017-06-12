Overview

Dr. John Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.



Dr. Lee works at Mercy Clinic Ear Nose & Throat in Rogers, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.