Overview

Dr. John Lee, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Lee works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates, PC in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.