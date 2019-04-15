Dr. John Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Lee, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
St. Clair Shores Office25319 Little Mack Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 772-5550
-
2
Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates21000 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 112, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 772-5550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates, P.C. - Troy44344 Dequindre Rd Ste 410, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 262-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
HE IS VERY GOOD AT EXPLAINING EVERYTHING ANSWERED AQLL MY QUESTIONS MADE ME FEEL SO MUCH BETTER. EVERYONE THEIR IS VERY KIND.
About Dr. John Lee, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1053336057
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Wheezing, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.