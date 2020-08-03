Overview

Dr. John Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Champaign Dental Group in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.