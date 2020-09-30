Overview

Dr. John Lebow, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center.



Dr. Lebow works at MCKENZIE FAMILY PRACTICE in Eugene, OR with other offices in Springfield, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.