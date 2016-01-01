See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. John Leary, MD

Emergency Medicine
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. John Leary, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Leary works at California Vein Specialists in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    California Vein Specialists
    180 Newport Center Dr Ste 120, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 226-6142

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Detoxification Evaluation
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. John Leary, MD

    • Emergency Medicine
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891889606
    Education & Certifications

    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Leary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leary works at California Vein Specialists in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Leary’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

