Dr. John Lazarus, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazarus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lazarus, DDS
Overview
Dr. John Lazarus, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waterford, MI.
Dr. Lazarus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lazarus John A DDS MS4250 Pontiac Lake Rd, Waterford, MI 48328 Directions (248) 257-1445
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lazarus?
Top notch and very thorough. Both my kids went through Dr. Lazarus through the years. Love the finished product. Just can't stop looking at their teeth. He does build a smile for a life time!!
About Dr. John Lazarus, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1164753240
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazarus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazarus accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazarus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazarus works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazarus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazarus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazarus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazarus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.