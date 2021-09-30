Overview

Dr. John Law, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Farragut, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Law works at Farragut Family Practice in Farragut, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.