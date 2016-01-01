Dr. John Lavaccare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavaccare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lavaccare, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lavaccare, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1555 Barrington Rd Ste 205, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 939-5170
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Lavaccare, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1073588802
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavaccare has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavaccare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavaccare has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavaccare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
