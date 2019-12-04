See All Psychiatrists in Panama City Beach, FL
Dr. John Laubenthal, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Laubenthal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Panama City Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine.

Dr. Laubenthal works at Dr. John Laubenthal MD in Panama City Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John Laubenthal MD
    John Laubenthal MD
2226 Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32408
(850) 249-7400
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Dec 04, 2019
    I've been seeing Laubenthal for a few years now, I highly recommend him. He's professional and easy to talk to, and continues to help me with my stress and anxiety. Thank you doc!
    — Dec 04, 2019
    About Dr. John Laubenthal, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528064458
    Education & Certifications

    Vanderbilt Univ
    University of Alabama School of Medicine
    University of North Alabama
    Psychiatry
