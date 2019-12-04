Dr. John Laubenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laubenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Laubenthal, MD
Overview
Dr. John Laubenthal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Panama City Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine.
Dr. Laubenthal works at
Locations
John Laubenthal MD2226 Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32408 Directions (850) 249-7400Monday8:00am - 2:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Laubenthal for a few years now, I highly recommend him. He's professional and easy to talk to, and continues to help me with my stress and anxiety. Thank you doc!
About Dr. John Laubenthal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1528064458
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Univ
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- University of North Alabama
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laubenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laubenthal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laubenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Laubenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laubenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laubenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laubenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.