Overview

Dr. John Lassetter, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Afton, WY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Star Valley Health.



Dr. Lassetter works at Star Valley Health in Afton, WY with other offices in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.