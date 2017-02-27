Dr. John Lasater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lasater, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Lasater, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lasater works at
Locations
Hampton4000 Coliseum Dr Ste 300, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 457-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Lasater. This was my first time meeting him. I was a bit nervous going into this appointment. Dr.'s easy banter and humor put me completely at ease. He has a great personality. He was so thorough, explaining everything to me. He gave me treatment tips and explained it all in simple and easy to understand terms.
About Dr. John Lasater, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1083659007
Education & Certifications
- Okla Tchg Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lasater has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lasater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lasater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lasater has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasater. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasater.
