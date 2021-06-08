Dr. Larrimer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Larrimer, MD
Overview
Dr. John Larrimer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Reynoldsburg, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Diley Ridge Medical Center, Fairfield Medical Center, Genesis Hospital, Licking Memorial Hospital, Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
John N. Larrimer M.d. LLC6490 E Main St Ste B, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 Directions (614) 367-0675
Hospital Affiliations
- Diley Ridge Medical Center
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Genesis Hospital
- Licking Memorial Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always thorough. Treats his patients as if they were his children in that he takes his time as if you were his only patient. Returns my calls and makes himself available if needed.
About Dr. John Larrimer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1073565354
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larrimer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larrimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larrimer works at
Dr. Larrimer has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larrimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Larrimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larrimer.
