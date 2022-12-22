See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Newton Lower Falls, MA
Dr. John Larossa, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (21)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Larossa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Anemia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2000 Washington St Ste 100, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 244-1311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Anemia
Heart Palpitations
Hypothyroidism
Anemia
Heart Palpitations

Hypothyroidism
Anemia
Heart Palpitations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Fever
Hyperlipidemia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Arthritis
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Osteoarthritis
Venous Insufficiency
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
Wheezing
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bunion
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Hammer Toe
Hernia
Hypokalemia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteomalacia
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Larossa, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1346217155
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larossa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larossa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larossa has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Anemia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larossa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Larossa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larossa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larossa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larossa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

