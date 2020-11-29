Dr. John Larkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Larkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Larkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.
Dr. Larkin works at
Locations
-
1
Chancellor Office2845 Chancellor Dr, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
This is the most wonderful doctor I have every had. He did surgery on the severe injury on my rotator cuff and surgery on my knee. He is not just a great surgeon he is so friendly and caring. I recommend him to everyone
About Dr. John Larkin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1871598664
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sports Med/Midwest Instit Orth
- Yale University
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University Of Kentucky
