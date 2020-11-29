Overview

Dr. John Larkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.



Dr. Larkin works at Commonwealth Orthopaedic Center in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.