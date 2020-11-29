See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Crestview Hills, KY
Dr. John Larkin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (38)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Larkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.

Dr. Larkin works at Commonwealth Orthopaedic Center in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Locations

  1. 1
    Chancellor Office
    2845 Chancellor Dr, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 29, 2020
    This is the most wonderful doctor I have every had. He did surgery on the severe injury on my rotator cuff and surgery on my knee. He is not just a great surgeon he is so friendly and caring. I recommend him to everyone
    Lona Miller — Nov 29, 2020
    Photo: Dr. John Larkin, MD
    About Dr. John Larkin, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871598664
    Education & Certifications

    • Cincinnati Sports Med/Midwest Instit Orth
    • Yale University
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    • University Of Kentucky
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Larkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larkin works at Commonwealth Orthopaedic Center in Crestview Hills, KY. View the full address on Dr. Larkin’s profile.

    Dr. Larkin has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Larkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

