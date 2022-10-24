Dr. John Lapkass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapkass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lapkass, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lapkass, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Lapkass works at
Locations
-
1
Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic4100 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 220, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 268-2773
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Alaska Native Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lapkass?
I feel very fortunate to have chosen Dr Lapkass as my orthopedic surgeon. I was playing rec league ice hockey 3 months after he performed a total hip replacement (anterior method) for me. This summer he performed total replacement of both my knees. I am extremely happy with the results and so grateful to Dr Lapkass for giving me back my mobility. Dr Lapkass and his entire staff are very personable and obviously care about their patients which makes the experience so much more pleasant. I can also highly recommend the physical therapy department for post surgical follow up.
About Dr. John Lapkass, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Laotian and Spanish
- 1154363166
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia|University Of Virginia Health System
- University Of Colorado|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of California|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapkass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lapkass accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapkass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapkass works at
Dr. Lapkass speaks Laotian and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapkass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapkass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapkass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapkass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.