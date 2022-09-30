Dr. John Lanza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lanza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Lanza, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Rochester|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.
Dr. Lanza works at
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates of Florida1801 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste B-105, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 783-2992Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ENT and Allergy Associates of Florida1916 Us Highway 441 N, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 265-4012Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ENT and Allergy Associates of Florida2100 Nebraska Ave Ste 203, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 251-2214Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lanza was kind and compassionate and spent a long time listening to me on my first visit. I was referred to him by my ENT due to me not healing well after a deviated septum surgery. Dr. Lanza was very thorough and ordered testing of some cultures he took, something my other doctor had not done. He made a long list of recommendations and discussed them with me in detail. A few days later I was diagnosed with MRSA and he ordered a stronger antibiotic. I am so thankful for Dr. Lanza, for him listening to me and looking for and finding the real problem. I will not be going back to my other ENT. I highly recommend Dr. Lanza.
About Dr. John Lanza, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- State University Of New York|Suny Downstate Medical Center
- University of Rochester|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanza has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Loss of Smell and-or Taste and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lanza speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.