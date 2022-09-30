Overview

Dr. John Lanza, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Rochester|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.



Dr. Lanza works at ENT and Allergy Associates of Florida in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Okeechobee, FL and Fort Pierce, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Loss of Smell and-or Taste and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.