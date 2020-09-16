Dr. John Lantis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lantis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lantis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Lantis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Locations
Mount Sinai West1000 10th Ave # 3, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-4797
Morningside Medical Pavilion1090 Amsterdam Ave # 11B, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 523-4797
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am most fortunate to be under the care of Dr. John Lantis. He is friendly, he is authentically concerned for the well being of his patients, and he is immensely learned and skilled. His services are in great demand and so you may have to wait for a while past you appointment time; a small price to pay in order to see Dr. Lantis. On RARE occasion, the doctor must leave the office during office hours. This is because he is the go-to vascular surgeon if there is a mishap in the OR, such as a nicked artery or vein. Do not hold it against him if he has to run out, to save someone's life. CONCLUSION: A most highly recommended practitioner.
About Dr. John Lantis, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lantis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lantis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lantis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lantis has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lantis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lantis speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lantis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lantis.
