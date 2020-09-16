Overview

Dr. John Lantis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Lantis works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.