Dr. John Langford, MD
Overview
Dr. John Langford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Elkhart General Hospital, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Jin S Cha MD9046 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (574) 287-2755
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-1000
Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Inc.10300 N Illinois St Ste 2020, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 817-1976Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Inc707 N Michigan St Ste 218, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (317) 817-1976Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Langford?
He is good at what he does.
About Dr. John Langford, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1780682682
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langford has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Langford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.