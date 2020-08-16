Dr. John Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lane, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Memorial Hospital and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Locations
Sharp Memorial Hospital7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
John G Lane MD1501 Ocotillo Dr Ste G, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (858) 292-1433
San Diego Sports Medicine & Orthopedics Center3750 Convoy St Ste 116, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 292-1433
Rady Children's Hospital San Diego7910 Frost St Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 292-1433
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lane took his time to explain things and made sure I didn’t leave if I had any questions. Very friendly and flexible. I would definitely recommend. His P.A. however, is not a people person and is definitely not detail oriented or people friendly.
About Dr. John Lane, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Knee and Sports Med
- University of Michigan
- Yale University
- University Of Southern California
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.