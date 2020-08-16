Overview

Dr. John Lane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Memorial Hospital and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Lane works at Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, CA with other offices in El Centro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.