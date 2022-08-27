Dr. John Lane, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lane, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Lane, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Lane works at
Locations
-
1
Podiatric Associates Of Northwest Ohio609 Ford St, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 893-5539
-
2
Podiatric Associates of Northwest Ohio3905 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 474-1210
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lane?
Recently had 2 bad experience with foot Drs. Apparently I had a rare condition that requires regular care - shaving callous. I was so glad to find Dr Lane He knew my condition and I look forward to see him as the condition requires . One dr gave me vitamins and another charged for minor surgery when nothing was done. Anyway Dr Lane took care of the foot callouses and I am walking normal. I went so long with unnecessary pain when a competent foot surgeon could have so easily fixed it. I surely appreciate Dr Lane.
About Dr. John Lane, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1215936331
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane works at
Dr. Lane has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.