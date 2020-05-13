Overview

Dr. John Land IV, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.



Dr. Land IV works at Active Foot Care in Dalton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.