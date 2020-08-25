Dr. John Lancon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lancon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lancon, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lancon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lancon works at
Locations
Mississippi Oncology Associates971 Lakeland Dr Ste 750, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-4970
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
VERY GOOD HONEST DR. He explained everything and answered all of my questions. Talked with my husband to make sure both of us understood the situation. I would definitely recommend Dr. Lancon.
About Dr. John Lancon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1013008242
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lancon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lancon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lancon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lancon works at
Dr. Lancon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lancon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lancon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lancon.
