Overview

Dr. John Lancon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lancon works at MS Oncology Associates in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.