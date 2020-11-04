Dr. John Lammie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lammie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lammie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Lammie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Lammie works at
UF Health Family Medicine - North15255 Max Leggett Pkwy Ste 6900, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 383-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr.Lammie for several years now. He takes the time to listen to you. His exams are thorough. He stays current with the medical community. He is witty, smiles a lot and genuinely cares about his patients. On top of that he is one of the best doctors I have seen. I was in the medical profession, believe me, I know a good doctor when I see one.
- Family Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1144229857
- Eisenhower AMC
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Pennsylvania State University
Dr. Lammie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lammie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lammie works at
Dr. Lammie speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lammie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lammie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lammie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lammie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.