Dr. John Lamm Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Dr. John Lamm Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.

Dr. Lamm Jr works at Orthopedic Sports Medicine Center in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA and Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Riverside Hampton Roads Neurosurgical & Spine Specialists - Williamsburg
    120 Kings Way Ste 3500, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 220-6823
    Riverside Hospital Inc Dba Riversdie Hampton
    12200 Warwick Blvd Ste 410, Newport News, VA 23601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 534-5200
    Kentucky Childrens Hospital
    800 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-6263
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Riverside Walter Reed Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    May 01, 2021
    Dr. Lamm takes times to explain things to you. I truly believe he has a great caring for his patients.
    BAB — May 01, 2021
    About Dr. John Lamm Jr, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518302017
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

