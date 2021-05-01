Overview

Dr. John Lamm Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.



Dr. Lamm Jr works at Orthopedic Sports Medicine Center in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA and Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.