Dr. John Lambeth, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Lambeth, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Lambeth works at Novant Health Triad Endocrine - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Triad Endocrine - Kernersville
    500 Pineview Dr Ste 101, Kernersville, NC 27284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7461

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. John Lambeth, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1588711303
    Education & Certifications

    • U NC Sch Med
    • Vanderbilt U
    • Vanderbilt U
    • University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

