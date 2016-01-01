Overview

Dr. John Lambeth, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Lambeth works at Novant Health Triad Endocrine - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.