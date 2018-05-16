Dr. Lamberton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Lamberton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Lamberton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Dr. Lamberton works at
Locations
-
1
Lamberton Psychiatry2025 N Summit Ave Ste 107, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Directions (414) 395-1777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamberton?
Dr. Lamberton is a good listener and genuinely cares about the patients and their issues. He goes beyond just dispensing pills like many docs do these days.
About Dr. John Lamberton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1871544627
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamberton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamberton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamberton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamberton.
