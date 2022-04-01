Dr. John Lambert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lambert, MD
Dr. John Lambert, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE.
St Luke's Health Care Center -pediatric Clinic1580 Valencia St Ste 701, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 641-6996
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
Dr. Lambert has always been part of our family, since our children were born at St. Lukes. He is highly experienced, trustworthy and understanding. His staff is competent, although not stellar. It would be great if Dr. Lambert had a patient portal and better ways of communicating directly with his patients.
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1437337391
- BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Lambert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lambert works at
Dr. Lambert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.