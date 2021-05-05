Dr. John Lamacchia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamacchia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lamacchia, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lamacchia, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Lamacchia works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group University Orthopaedics Specialists1135 W University Dr Ste 450, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 650-2400Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered from low back pain for over 9 months and finally consulted with Dr. LaMacchia and decided to have low back surgery to remove the disc protrusions causing my terrible pain and sciatica. A year later, and I'm doing great! I'm so grateful for Dr. LaMacchia and would recommend him highly. Thanks Dr.
About Dr. John Lamacchia, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Spine Surg PSC
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Wayne St U/DMC
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Dearborn
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamacchia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamacchia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamacchia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamacchia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamacchia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamacchia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamacchia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.