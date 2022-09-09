Overview

Dr. John Lalonde, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Lalonde works at Newport Medical and Wellness in Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.