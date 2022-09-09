Dr. John Lalonde, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalonde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lalonde, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Lalonde, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Pacific Surgical Associates A Medical Corporation2216 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 631-9009Monday8:30am - 1:00pmTuesday8:30am - 1:00pmThursday8:30am - 1:00pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Dr. LaLonde is a great doctor. He cares about his patients and is proactive with his treatment plans.
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Downey Regional Medical Center
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- California State University Of Long Beach
