Dr. John Lake, MD

Psychiatry
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. John Lake, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sikeston, MO. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Delta Medical Center.

Dr. Lake works at Southeast Heart, Lung & Vascular Center in Sikeston, MO with other offices in Benton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Missouri Delta Medical Center
    1008 N Main St, Sikeston, MO 63801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 472-7490
  2. 2
    Benton Community Care Center
    6468 State Highway 77, Benton, MO 63736 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 545-3700
  3. 3
    Missouri Delta Smith St Clinic
    123 Smith Ave, Sikeston, MO 63801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 471-1105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Delta Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation
Major Depressive Disorder
Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. John Lake, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629270194
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • St. Louis University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lake has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lake has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

