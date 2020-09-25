Overview

Dr. John Lai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center, California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Chinese Hospital and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Lai works at John Lai & Kevin Wong Corp in Daly City, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.