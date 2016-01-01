Overview

Dr. John Lageson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Park Rapids, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center, CHI St. Joseph's Health and Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.



Dr. Lageson works at CHI St Joseph's Health in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

