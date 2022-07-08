Overview

Dr. John Lafrentz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Lafrentz works at Huntsville ENT Physicians PC in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.