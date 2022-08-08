Overview

Dr. John Labban, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.