Dr. John Kveton, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. John Kveton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Kveton works at Yale Medical Group - Otolaryngology in Stratford, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT and North Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Meniere's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Yale Medical Group - Otolaryngology
    2874 Main St, Stratford, CT 06614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-5430
    Ear Nose & Throat Medical and Surgical Group LLC
    46 Prince St Ste 601, New Haven, CT 06519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 752-1726
    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    25 Science Park, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 495-2980
    Ear Nose and Throat Medical & Surgical Group LLC
    31 Broadway, North Haven, CT 06473 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 234-1324

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Meniere's Disease
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 24, 2021
    I believe Dr. Kveton should have 5 stars as he is the kindest, most compassionate and best surgeon I have ever used. I was sent to him by my local ENT because he is the doctor who can fix problems that stump others. And after his surgery I was finally cured. I can not say enough good things about him as a doctor.
    Alma Falvey — May 24, 2021
    About Dr. John Kveton, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    45 years of experience
    English, Hungarian
    1548242977
    Education & Certifications

    SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kveton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kveton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kveton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kveton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kveton has seen patients for Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Meniere's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kveton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kveton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kveton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kveton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kveton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

