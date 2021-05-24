Overview

Dr. John Kveton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Kveton works at Yale Medical Group - Otolaryngology in Stratford, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT and North Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Meniere's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.