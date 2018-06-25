See All Allergists & Immunologists in Willow Grove, PA
Dr. John Kuryan, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Kuryan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Kuryan works at Abington Primary Women's Healthcare Group in Willow Grove, PA with other offices in Richboro, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy and Asthma Care
    2300 Computer Rd Ste E25, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Allergy and Asthma Care
    130 Almshouse Rd Ste 105, Richboro, PA 18954 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Allergy and Asthma Care, P.C.
    10125 Verree Rd Ste 106, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. John Kuryan, MD

Specialties
  • Allergy & Immunology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1528294790
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
Residency
Medical Education
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Allergy & Immunology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

