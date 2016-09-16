Dr. John Kupfner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kupfner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kupfner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kupfner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lenoir City, TN. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Kupfner works at
Locations
Peninsula Behavioral Health423 Medical Park Dr Ste 400, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (865) 970-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kupfner has been my daughter's doctor for 6 years. He has always been there for us. He is a GREAT doctor.
About Dr. John Kupfner, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1285832964
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kupfner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kupfner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kupfner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kupfner has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kupfner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kupfner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kupfner.
