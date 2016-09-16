Overview

Dr. John Kupfner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lenoir City, TN. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Kupfner works at Peninsula Behavioral Health in Lenoir City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.