Dr. John Kuo, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kuo, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Kuo works at
Locations
UCLA OB/GYN Consultation Suite200 UCLA Medical Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
Ivf Fertility Center16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 700, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 256-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I tried one cycle of IUI, and one cycle of IVF here and reached our goal of 10 weeks pregnant this week. For various reasons, the whole process from the consultation to our goal completion lasted close to a year. The patience and care we received from the entire IVF center during the process was impressive, and I appreciate Ms. Blue's fun and caring approach to my wife, and Dr. Kuo's professionalism and patience made us feel comfortable and natural during the ultrasounds and other procedures throughout the cycle. Please trust me that they are available after hours to answer any questions you may have. I believe this is of utmost importance to every couple hoping to conceive!From general blood draw, ultrasound, egg retrieval, sperm test. ivf fertility Center has Dr. Kuo and Ms. Blue to accompany you, as well as a professional laboratory for collection and procedures. Leaving your hopes in the hands of Dr. Kuo and Ms. Bule is reassuring. Thank you again to all the staff.
About Dr. John Kuo, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1962591990
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Columbia University
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuo speaks Chinese.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.