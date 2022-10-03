See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Los Angeles, CA
Overview

Dr. John Kuo, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Kuo works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA OB/GYN Consultation Suite
    200 UCLA Medical Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-7274
  2. 2
    Ivf Fertility Center
    16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 700, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 256-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Assisted Hatching
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Assisted Hatching
Assisted Reproductive Technique

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Assisted Hatching Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 74 ratings
Patient Ratings (74)
5 Star
(74)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 03, 2022
My wife and I tried one cycle of IUI, and one cycle of IVF here and reached our goal of 10 weeks pregnant this week. For various reasons, the whole process from the consultation to our goal completion lasted close to a year. The patience and care we received from the entire IVF center during the process was impressive, and I appreciate Ms. Blue's fun and caring approach to my wife, and Dr. Kuo's professionalism and patience made us feel comfortable and natural during the ultrasounds and other procedures throughout the cycle. Please trust me that they are available after hours to answer any questions you may have. I believe this is of utmost importance to every couple hoping to conceive!From general blood draw, ultrasound, egg retrieval, sperm test. ivf fertility Center has Dr. Kuo and Ms. Blue to accompany you, as well as a professional laboratory for collection and procedures. Leaving your hopes in the hands of Dr. Kuo and Ms. Bule is reassuring. Thank you again to all the staff.
Adian — Oct 03, 2022
About Dr. John Kuo, MD

  • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
  • 22 years of experience
  • English, Chinese
  • 1962591990
Education & Certifications

  • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
  • Columbia University
  • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

74 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

