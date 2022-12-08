Overview

Dr. John Kunesh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oakwood, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Kunesh works at Kunesh Eye Center Inc in Oakwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.