Dr. John Kunesh, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kunesh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oakwood, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Kettering Health Main Campus.
Locations
Kunesh Eye Surgery Center2601 Far Hills Ave, Oakwood, OH 45419 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The staff treated me professionally and took time to answer all my questions and concerns.
About Dr. John Kunesh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083792287
Education & Certifications
- Ohio St Dept Oph|Ohio St Dept Oph|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Ohio St Dept Oph|Ohio State U Med Ctr
- Mt Carmel Hosp|Mt Carmel Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunesh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunesh has seen patients for Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.