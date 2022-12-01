Dr. John Kuhn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kuhn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kuhn, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Arthroscopy and Shoulder Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6606 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 936-7846
- 2 1215 21st Ave S Ste 4300, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-7846
-
3
Vanderbilt Orthopaedics Belle Meade6002 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 936-7846
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kuhn takes the time to explain everything carefully and he isn’t in a rush to perform surgery. The pre and post surgery follow ups were terrific
About Dr. John Kuhn, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Syracuse University, State University Of New York, College Of Environmental Science and Forestry
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuhn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuhn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuhn has seen patients for Shoulder Arthroscopy and Shoulder Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuhn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kuhn speaks Italian.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhn, there are benefits to both methods.