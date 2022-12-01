Overview

Dr. John Kuhn, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Arthroscopy and Shoulder Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.