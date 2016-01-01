Dr. John Kuemmerle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuemmerle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kuemmerle, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kuemmerle, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Kuemmerle works at
Locations
Vcu Medial Center - Ambulatory Care Center417 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-4060
Medical College of Virginia Hospitals1250 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-4060
Mcv Physicians At Stony Point9109 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 910-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Kuemmerle, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1356431902
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuemmerle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuemmerle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuemmerle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuemmerle works at
Dr. Kuemmerle has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Constipation and Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuemmerle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuemmerle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuemmerle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuemmerle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuemmerle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.