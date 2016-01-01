Overview

Dr. John Kuemmerle, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Kuemmerle works at VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Constipation and Gastrointestinal Malabsorption along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.